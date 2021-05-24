Connable Office Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

