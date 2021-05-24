ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 66,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,400,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,224,451 shares of company stock worth $152,494,197. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

