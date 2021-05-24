Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Insiders sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,620 over the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

