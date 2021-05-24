Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,510. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

