Copperleaf Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.21. 553,299 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83.

