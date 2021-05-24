Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.52. 485,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

