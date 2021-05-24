Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.92

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 34932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORE. Raymond James upped their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Core-Mark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

