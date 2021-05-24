Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.12. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

