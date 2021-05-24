Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.73 and its 200-day moving average is $362.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

