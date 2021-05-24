County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report $12.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.95 million to $13.00 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.