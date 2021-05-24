Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 21,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,255. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covestro has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

