Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,473,292.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,742.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Jamf by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Jamf by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.