Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$131.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$131.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at C$135.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$81.35 and a 1-year high of C$135.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total transaction of C$618,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,988. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.