Credit Suisse Group Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA opened at C$93.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$52.17 and a 1-year high of C$93.88.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.