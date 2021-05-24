Credit Suisse Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $166.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,768 shares of company stock worth $23,856,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,572,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

