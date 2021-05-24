Credit Suisse Group Raises Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target to $30.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $772.11 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

