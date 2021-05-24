Critical Comparison: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) vs. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get electroCore alerts:

This table compares electroCore and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -527.89% -83.12% -63.93% Cutera -7.16% -23.29% -7.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cutera 0 0 2 0 3.00

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 118.37%. Cutera has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.82%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Cutera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 23.02 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -2.81 Cutera $147.68 million 4.62 -$23.88 million ($1.43) -26.78

electroCore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

electroCore beats Cutera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, and skincare products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.