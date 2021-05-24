Critical Comparison: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 SVMK 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 36.83%. SVMK has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and SVMK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.57 -$245.80 million $0.83 24.61 SVMK $375.61 million 7.44 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -29.51

SVMK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% SVMK -24.89% -28.80% -11.18%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats SVMK on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

