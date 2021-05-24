Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $185.55 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

