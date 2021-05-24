Crust (CRU) Trading Down 53.4% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Crust has a market capitalization of $56.08 million and $8.68 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $32.14 or 0.00091327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.72 or 0.03030745 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,583 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

