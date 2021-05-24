Cryptocean (CRON) Hits Market Cap of $6.59 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.59 million and $410,259.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

