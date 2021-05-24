CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $245,436.43 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $245,436.43 and $2,300.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00243574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 297,434,484 coins and its circulating supply is 291,341,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.