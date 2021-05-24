CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Down 49.9% This Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $476,140.10 and $124,256.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00407770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00052128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00183858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00770510 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,984 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.