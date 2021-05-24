Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.74

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 1990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $2,204,027. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

