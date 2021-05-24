Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,339,853 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

