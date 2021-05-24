Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 173,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 964.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. 79,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,919,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

