Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $89.27. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

