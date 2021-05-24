CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,058. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

