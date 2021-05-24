CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

