Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $23.05 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,229 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

