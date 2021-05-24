D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 46,167 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 207.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

