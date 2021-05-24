D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,667 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,454,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

CACG stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

