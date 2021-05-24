D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,991 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

