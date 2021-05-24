D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 40,180 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.91 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.