D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.