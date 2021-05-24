D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 331,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $90.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.