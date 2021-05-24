Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $187.35 or 0.00479565 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004080 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021863 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $582.88 or 0.01491991 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,145,570 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

