Datarius Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $70,083.22 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $70,083.22 and $34.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00992489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.10647615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00085840 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

