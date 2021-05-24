Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,333. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datto by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

