Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 2,390 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 207,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

Shares of FRC opened at $189.67 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

