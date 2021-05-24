Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

