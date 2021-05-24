Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $98.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

