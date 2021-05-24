Davidson Investment Advisors Has $32.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 201,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

