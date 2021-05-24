Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 3,175 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,478 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $140.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

