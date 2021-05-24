Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

