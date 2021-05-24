Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 85,949 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,949 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

