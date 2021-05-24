Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $61,767.73

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $61,767.73 and approximately $166.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00400628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00180279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00729407 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

