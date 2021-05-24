Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $430.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

DE stock opened at $359.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

