Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $359.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

