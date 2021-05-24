Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,144,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.87.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $362.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.88 and its 200 day moving average is $318.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

